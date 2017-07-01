A man, his wife and two children were at the wee hours of Sunday murdered by suspected members of ritual gang, Badoo.









One member of the family identified simply as Feyin, it was gathered, survived the attack and was being treated at an undisclosed hospital.









The incident occurred at the family’s room and parlour apartment situated at 4, Ile Baba Shade Mosque, Oke Otta, Ajose in Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos.









It was gathered that two of the three children, who were minors, were raped before their brains were smashed.









This killing is coming at a time calm was returning to Ikorodu after months of continuous attack by the murderous gang.









Although two children were alive when residents discovered them on Sunday evening, one later passed on at the hospital, it was learnt.









According to a resident, the couple and a daughter died before morning, while their last born and the second daughter, were found unconscious and rushed to the hospital.









Their killers, she said, removed one of the glass windows to access the house while the family was asleep, adding that there was no burglary proof there.









She said the incident occurred very close to the community mosque, adding that it drew the ire of residents, who stormed the palace of the monarch.









She said that policemen were invited to evacuate the corpses when they were discovered yesterday, adding that youths in the community were already spoiling for war.









Another source said that the incident occurred close to where the very first attack from the ritual gang was recorded in Ikorodu.









At the time of filing this report, the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained.









Contacted, the command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said investigation has commenced.









He said: “Police operatives were notified of the incident and they mobilised to the scene. They found it extremely difficult to locate the house, which was situated in a thick forest. It is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.









“They arrived the scene eventually and discovered an open window. Five members of the family were attacked and three dies on the spot. One died while receiving treatment and the last family member is alive and responding to treatment.









“Investigation has commenced. There is no visible trace of violence and no clue linked to the cult group was found. No stone was found at the scene, which does not fit in the modus operandi of the cult group.









“A case of murder is being investigated by police detectives. The Lagos State Police Command is using this opportunity to call on council, Community Development Association (CDA) Chairmen, traditional rulers who know persons staying in isolated areas, which are no longer safe to come and report/identify with the police in order to stop people from packing into obscure areas without proper social structures.









“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice in order not to jeopardise the investigation that may lead to the arrest of the alleged suspects who are on the command’s watch list.”



