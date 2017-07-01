Select Menu

Posted date: Saturday, July 08, 2017



Rotary Club of Ikeja-South now has a new president. He is Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine.

The well-known journalist and author presided over his first meeting on Thursday, July 6, 2017, at their meeting venue, Adna Hotel, 28, Ladipo Bateye Street, Ikeja-GRA, Lagos – preparatory to his investiture ceremony sometime in October.

Attended by members, guests and a few friends who came to felicitate with Azuh, who is the 31st President of the club, hitherto presided over by distinguished Rotarians like Alake of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; MD, Crittal-Hope and former President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Alhaji Remi Bello, FCA as well as MD, Ultra Moda, Dr. Julius Nwokoro. The meeting was very rich by Rotary standard. There was equally unlimited fun.

Renowned brand strategist, Mr. Charles O’Tudor, of Adstrat, was also on hand to speak on branding.

Here are some shots from the inaugural meeting as captured by YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine’s TOKUNBO IBIKUNLE who was there…

