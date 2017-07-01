journalists in Abuja, the Speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu and the Clerk, Desmond Minakaro accused the Federal Government of “aiding and abetting the IPOB leader in violating his bail conditions and inciting Nigerians against the government at major rallies.”



The youth leaders wondered why the government allowed Kanu to threaten national security with provocative statements without calling him to order.



The Arewa youths said it was disappointing that despite the clear bail conditions handed down by Nyako, Kanu had brazenly violated all including the ban on organising rallies and addressing press conference and being with a crowd of more than 10 persons at any time.



They said, “The leadership of Arewa Youth Assembly has observed with keen interest the high level of lawlessness exhibited by Nnamdi Kanu since he was granted bail in June this year and the conspiracy of silence displayed by the federal government and its security agencies in the face of such affront by the IPOB leader.



“No doubt, this lawlessness is capable of disintegrating this country.”

