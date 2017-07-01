Buratai spoke yesterday, in Okene, during the commissioning of Forward Operational Base (FOB) constructed by the Kogi State Government and handed over to the Nigerian Army, at Achoze in Okene local government council.



Represented by the Director, Training and Doctrine command, Major General R.O Yusuf, the COAS said that the launch of operation “deep punch” followed the successful decimation of insurgents in the zone, saying that the operation has the responsibility of clearing remnants of the insurgents and restoring normalcy to the Zone.



He commended the governor for the donation of an operational base and other logistic support for their security operations in the state, noting that the FOB would assist its troops in tackling activities of kidnappers, armed robbers and terrorist elements operating in the state.



Earlier, Governor Bello, while commissioning the base said the move was his administration’s way of boosting the efforts of the military in fighting crime and insecurity in the state, explaining that the project gulped N204.6m.

