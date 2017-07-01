A young man was today shot dead by men of the underworld, around Tetlow Road by School Road Junction, Owerri,Imo State.The armed robbers traced him from Skye Bank Douglas road where he made some withdrawal to the point where they shot him inside a Lexus RX 300 Jeep'They dispossessed him of his cash (One Million Naira) and left him in the pool of his blood .He died before any help could reach him.The Police later came and took away his body to the mortuary.His identity was not ascertained as at the time of going to Press by CKN News .No one could ascertain if it was a case of robbery or assassinationThe Imo State Police is yet to issue a statement on the matterAdditional information and Pictures by Prince Ikem Obioma