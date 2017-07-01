Even as the dust raised by the quit notice for the Igbo in the north by a coalition of Arewa youths is yet to settle and the controversy surrounding the health of President
Muhammadu Buhari still lingers,
the National President of Arewa Youth Forum (AYF),Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim
Gujungu, has warned politicians in the Southwest
to stop the game that may rob the north of its rightful slot to the
Presidency in the interest of peace and unity of the country.
Specifically, Gujungu said, the north and especially the youths are
aware of the plan of the southwest to push out Buhari “through a
campaign of calumny, using his health as a yardstick.”
He also
explained that the leadership of the forum has visited Buhari in London,
while corroborating the statement by the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
that Mr. President is recovering fast and will soon be back in the
country.
Speaking to journalists in Kaduna yesterday, Gambo said the
Southwest was using the duo of Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose and
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Mr. Femi Fani Kayode to
champion their cause, insisting that the north would resist any attempt
to take over power from them now or in 2019.
The youth leader then
challenged Fayose to produce his 11 pictures of the President indicating
his deteriorating condition of health or refrain from making any
further comments on the health of Buhari.
Gujungu said: “These
Southwest people think that we don’t understand the politics they are
playing, we do but we will shock them when the time comes. “They are
using Fayose and Fani-Kayode to pitch the rest of the country against
the north and Mr. President in particular, we understand the game but we
are waiting and watching.
“You know, I am the National President of
AYF, the umbrella body of all youths in the north and many of you are
aware of our efforts to stabilise the country, mostly against this
recent call by some of our brothers to expel people of the south east.
“But some people want to show us that they understand the game of
politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.“Let me reveal to
you guys that after our recent meeting in Kaduna here, a delegation was
sent to London. I led that delegation because we wanted to know the
truth of the situation.
“We met with the President and he told us
some things. All I can say now is our President would soon be back and
people would witness drastic changes in the country.
“Many people will be surprised when he comes I can tell you that.”
Gujungu added: “I am challenging Fayose to immediately release his 11
pictures or resign as the governor of his state for telling Nigerians
lies unbecoming of a governor. This man has been peddling lies to
gullible people thinking he is criticising the President.
“This is a
challenge from me to him and I can tell you he would do nothing because
all his claims are tissue of lies.”He continued: “Also, I want it on
record that youths from the north will not accept what happened during
the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua presidency. In 2019, the north must
complete its eight years. This region can no longer continue to be taken
for a ride, we will never accept that.”
He blamed the northern
governors who are keeping quiet and even jostling for the Vice President
slot for the predicament of the north, insisting that “it is time for
the Northern Governors to stand up and defend the region and President
Buhari, adding, “we are not happy with some of them; we want them to be
seen protecting the interest of the north.”
