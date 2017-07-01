Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, July 26, 2017


  A  delegation of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, the governor of Zanfara State today met with President Muhaammdu Buhari in London.

The delegation comprising of both PDP and APC governors are said to have had a fruitful discussion with the President, where they wished him a very quick recovery from his ailment and return to Nigeria.

The visit is a followup to an earlier visit by Chieftains of the APC led by its National Chairman Odigie Oyegun.

The President who was in high spirit thanked his visitors for coming promising to return to the country as quickly as possible.

Those at the meeting were Governors of Oyo ,Kano,Ebonyi,Akwa Ibom,Benue ,Borno and Zamfara State
 

