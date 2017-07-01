The All Progressives Congress has won the council election held in all the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas on Saturday.





Early results released by the Lagos Television showed that the APC took several LGAs and LCDAs including Ojokoro, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Badagry Central, Onigbongbo, Odiolowo/Ojuwoye, Ikorodu West, Ejigbo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island East, Badagry West, Surulere, Ikorodu Central, Ikoyi/Obalende, Agboyi-Ketu, Eredo and others.





Some of the results from the LGs and LCDAs showed the ruling party winning. In Lagos Island LG, APC won with 14,692 votes while PDP got 925 votes, with the Labour Party taking third place with 1211 votes. APC also won in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA with 7112 votes, PDP got 756 votes while LP got 542 votes.





In Eredo LCDA, APC received 10910 votes while PDP got 737 votes. The victory continued for the ruling party in Epe LG with the APC getting 21401 votes and LP getting 948 votes. APC emerged victorious in Lagos Island East LCDA with 9060 votes while PDP got 1128 votes.



