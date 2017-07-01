The Executive Committee of the Party in Mushin Local Government has upheld the decision to suspend the National Legal Adviser, Dr Muiz Banire from the All Progressives Congress APC as recommended by his ward (Ward C, Ilasamaja, Mushin) citing various anti party activities perpetrated by the embattled Legal Adviser.













According to the Acting Secretary of the Ward, HON. Taofeek Ajani-Balogun, the decision to suspend Banire from the Party was reached during the ward meeting held to review the last Local Government Elections in the Ward. "After a critical assessment of individual activities and the performance of the Party during the last elections, members of the party in Ward C, Ilasamaja Mushin unanimously voted for the immediate suspension of Mr Muiz Banire from participating in Party Activities in the Ward and his removal from office as national Legal Adviser.













Speaking further, HON Ajani- Balogun said the meeting resolved to suspend the Ward and LGA Chairmen and EXCO due to the poor results recorded in the last elections and has forwarded the ward's decision to the LGA for further deliberations and recommendations to the State Chapter, he said.













Also, the acting Party LGA Chairman (Mushin), Mr Sola Osobajo confirmed that during the last LGA meeting, the Party received and reviewed minutes of meeting from Ward C and considered the decisions contained therein.













He said, "after receiving the minutes of the Ward C meeting, concerned and committed members of our great Party, APC in Mushin Local Government Party members deliberated on the resolutions of the ward meeting and having carefully considered the decision of Ward C EXCO we decided to adopt the resolution for further necessary action at the State and National level. The Party EXCO in Mushin Local Government further recommended to the State Chapter the expulsion of Mr Muiz Banire from the party, he said.













It would be recalled that leaders and members of All Progressives Congress APC, last Tuesday (11th July) held a peaceful protest to demand for the expulsion of the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Mr Muiz Banire SAN from the Party based on his anti-Party activities and in accordance with ARTICLE 21 of the constitution of the Party.













Some of the grounds for the request are, alleged anti-Party activities such as causing a Legal Representative to disavow the Party in a Law suit before the elections and working towards the electoral failure of the Party.













Other anti-party activities which Banire was accused of before and during the last local Government elections include; Inciting the public against the interest of the Party; Falsely accusing the Party of imposition in public thereby bringing the Party into disrepute; Disobeying and causing others to disobey lawful directives of the Party Causing disaffection within the Party.












