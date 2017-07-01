Select Menu

» » APC NULLIFIES MUIZ BANIRE'S SUSPENSION BY LAGOS CHAPTER
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, July 29, 2017 / comment : 0




The All Progressive Congress has annulled the suspension of its legal adviser, Muiz Banire (SAN).

The party’s executive committee in Mushin Local Government Area of  Lagos State, through the acting secretary of Mushin LGA, Taofeek Ajani-Balogun, had announced Banire’s suspension, alleging that the legal adviser was engaged in “anti-party activities.”

However, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, released a statement that nullifies Banire’s suspension, explaining that only the national executive committee had the powers to suspend him.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to the purported suspension of the party’s national legal adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN) by the party’s executive committee in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos state.

