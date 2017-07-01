Select Menu

ntel

ntel

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » ANOTHER YORUBA ACTOR DIES,24 HOURS AFTER FALETI
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 / comment : 0



Once again, the Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning, following the death of another actor, Olurotimi Ayinde, a.k.a Abu Olododo, in Abeookuta, capital of Ogun State, on Sunday night.


The news of Ayinde’s passage came a few hours after the death of seasoned actor, poet and journalist, Adebayo Faleti, was announced.


A friend and colleague of Ayinde, Waheed Ijaduade, brought his departure to the attention of the public in a statement posted on Facebook on Monday.


Later, Ijaduade, in a telephone interview , described Ayinde’s death as sudden. Claiming that he had a brief phone conversation with the deceased on Sunday night, he said, “We chatted for a while on that night. He even asked me about the outcome of a summit that I attended in Lagos.


We talked about other things and we agreed to meet on Monday or  Tuesday before I went to bed. I went to his residence to see him the following day (Monday) as agreed only to learn that he was dead.”


Possibly Ayinde’s relatives or co-tenants, Ijaduade implied in his account, had decided to open the door of his room when he failed to show up in the morning and found him in a sitting position and lifeless.


It was also gathered that Ayinde did not complain of ill-health before he died. “He never told me that he was sick. He appeared to be quite healthy when I spoke with him on the phone. His death remains a mystery to me,” Ijaduade said.


The actor has since been buried according to Muslim rites.


He was aged 51 and married with four children.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú