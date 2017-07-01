Another Picture of President Muhammadu Buhari in London has resurfaced.The picture according those behind it allegedly showed the President walking into a hospital in UK for his normal routine check surrounded by medical personnel.As CKN News stated in the previous one released few days back,the authenticity of the picture has not been confirmed neither do we have the exact date when it was taken.President Buhari has not been seen in Public since he left for the UK for medical checkup in over 70 days.No one has seen any of his photographs.The recent visit of the Ag President ,Yemi Osinbajo to London to see him was not also captured in pictures.No one for sure ,knows when the President will return to the country to assume office.