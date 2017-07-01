ANOTHER PICTURE OF BUHARI IN LONDON HOSPITAL RESURFACES.
As CKN News stated in the previous one released few days back,the authenticity of the picture has not been confirmed neither do we have the exact date when it was taken.
President Buhari has not been seen in Public since he left for the UK for medical checkup in over 70 days.
No one has seen any of his photographs.The recent visit of the Ag President ,Yemi Osinbajo to London to see him was not also captured in pictures.
No one for sure ,knows when the President will return to the country to assume office.
