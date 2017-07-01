At least one person was reported missing while three houses caved into a deadly erosion site along MINAJ Road, Odume Obosi Layout, Idemili North Local Council of, Anambra State, which got even deeper following a recent torrential rain in the area.

And in an apparent response to a distress call, Governor Willie Obiano, yesterday visited the site and ordered the construction firm, IDC Constriction limited, led by its commercial director, Mr. Maher Dib Obinna, to immediately commence work on the site that has cut the road into two.

The governor regretted that erosion menace has consistently posed a serious threat to the State and urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on environment in Anambra. According to him, “there are 782 erosion sites in the State and each is causing serious problem to the community in which it is located.” Speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Area, Barr. Ralph Nnabuife Asha commended the governor for coming to the rescue of the residents of Odume Layout.

He urged the people to vote for the governor in his second-term bid, noting that he has been able to better their lot. In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Hon Emmanuel Ike Nwobosi, praised the governor for rushing to the site despite the fact that it was just a day to the burial of his mother saying: “Willie is really working; this shows he has the interest of the people at heart to have rushed to the site and ordered that work on it starts immediately." Earlier, the coordinator of Obiano Youth Movement in Idemili, Chief Omezie Chukwurah, commended the governor for his prompt intervention.

He said: “This is why he is the people’s governor; he rushed to the site on being told about the erosion menace.” Similarly, the Presidents General of Odume Obosi Central landlords Association and Obosi Urban Landlords Association, Chief Chudi Nwokediuko, a patron of Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) and Emeka Asimonye, respectively, described Willie as “a working governor really”.

The duo who was flanked by the chairman of Erosion Control Committee, Christian Medu Okeke, said that the governor has continued to touch so many souls and urged the people to vote for him. According to them: