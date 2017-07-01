Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, July 21, 2017



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi today visited Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi .

Among those on hand to receive him were Chief of Staff to Oyo State Governor, Dr. Gbade Ojo ,Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Oyo State, Barr. Ajiboye Omodewu .


On his entourage were Commissioner for Establishment & Training, Lagos State, Dr. Akintola Benson ,Acting Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Adebimpe Akinshola ,Special Adviser to the Governor on Communities and Communication, Hon. Kehinde Bamigbetan .

Also in attendance were Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals, Mr. Tope Falana .

