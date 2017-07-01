Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), flanked by Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf (left); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (right); Majority Leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (6th right) with other members of House of Representatives Committee on Review of 1999 Constitution during their courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Marina recently.
AMBODE RECEIVES MEMBERS OF SENATE AND HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEES' ON REVIEW OF 1999 CONSTITUTION
