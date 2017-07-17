Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode today handed over 150 First Aid Kits to the operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Command, just as he promised to make the issue of security his top priority.





Mr Ambode stated this at the simulation programme on administering First Aid to victims of emergencies and the handing over of 150 pieces of First Aid Kits to the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, ACP Olatunji Disu.





Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Oluseyi Whenu at the event, Mr. Ambode noted that the provision of the kits was a continuous exercise.





He noted that about 380 officers of the RRS had been trained by the State Government on accident scene safety, controlling bleeding, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and moving accident victims.





He added that as more training is provided, the state Government would also provide more kits for the officers to cater for emergencies.





The Governor stated that training became necessary for RRS officers as first responders to emergencies for them to save lives and provide First Aid before the arrival of medical personnel at accident scenes.





Receiving the kits, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, ACP Tunji Disu commended the State Government for availing the team with opportunity to benefit from the training and providing the kits.





While assuring the Governor that the officers would make good use of the kits, the Commander advised Lagosians to be security conscious and to always use emergency lines (112 and 767) provided by the State Government stressing that lines work.





Dignitaries at the simulation programme included Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdulrasaq Balogun, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Health, Dr. Sola Pitan and Medical Director, Governor’s Office, Dr. Olarenwaju Adeboye.









Pix: Permanent Secretary, Lagos Office of Chief Staff, Mr Oluseyi Whenu, Commander, Rapid Response Squad, ACP Olatunji Disu, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdulrasaq Balogun, Medical Director, Governor’s Office, Dr. Olanrewaju Adeboye and Medical Officer, Governor’s Office, Dr. Ricketts Odebode at the handing over of First Aid Kits to RRS in Alausa



