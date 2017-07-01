

APC: 5360

PDP: 5,789

EDE NORTH:

APC: 2784

PDP: 18,559



EDE SOUTH:

APC: 2096

PDP: 13,406



EJIGBO:

APC:12,229

PDP: 9,723



IWO:

APC: 12,205

PDP: 12,547



IREWOLE:

APC: 8,952

PDP: 9096



OLA-OLUWA:

APC: 5,316

PDP: 5,618



EGBEDORE:

APC: 4,768

PDP: 7,142



AYEDAADE:

APC: 7,179

PDP: 9,061



ISOKAN:

APC: 5,227

PDP: 6,539



TOTAL RESULT

PDP: 97,480

APC: 66,116

------------

MARGIN: 31,364

------------

Having scored the highest number of votes and having certified the requirement of the law, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of People's Democratic Party(PDP) is hereby declared WINNER of Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election and return elected.

