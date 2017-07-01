Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, July 09, 2017 / comment : 0


The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Chief Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the Osun West Senatorial Bye election held on Saturday.

He pulled a total of 97,480 to defeat his rival of the APC

This is the collated results from each of the Local Government Council

AYEDIRE
APC: 5360
PDP: 5,789

EDE NORTH:
APC: 2784
PDP: 18,559

EDE SOUTH:
APC: 2096
PDP: 13,406

EJIGBO:
APC:12,229
PDP: 9,723

IWO:
APC: 12,205
PDP: 12,547

IREWOLE:
APC: 8,952
PDP: 9096

OLA-OLUWA:
APC: 5,316
PDP: 5,618

EGBEDORE:
APC: 4,768
PDP: 7,142

AYEDAADE:
APC: 7,179
PDP: 9,061

ISOKAN:
APC: 5,227
PDP: 6,539

TOTAL RESULT
PDP: 97,480
APC: 66,116
------------
MARGIN: 31,364
------------
Having scored the highest number of votes and having certified the requirement of the law, Otunba (Dr.) Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke of People's Democratic Party(PDP) is hereby declared WINNER of Osun West Senatorial Bye-Election and return elected.

