The mobile policemen on the convoy of Abia State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Chikwendu Kalu yesterday shot officers of The Federal Road Safety Corps on patrol . The incident which happened along Umuikaa/Aba- Port Harcourt Express happened when the men of Road Safety stopped an SUV Vehicle the wife was traveling in because they were not putting on seat belts.
A witness who spoke to CKN News on the incident said that when the vehicle was flanked, the driver refused to stop, only for him to stop at a distance, reversed and the driver and a woman in front, who was later understood to be DSS attached to the wife, ran towards Road Safety Officer, held him by uniform and dragged him to the ground , accusing him of hitting their vehicle. The Abia State Speaker's wife even joined in beating the Officer.She refused to identify herself .One of them called the SPEAKER whose village was nearby.
He came with a truck load of Mobile Police Men,on getting to the scene they started shooting the armless officers who were sitting inside the patrol vehicle and mercilessly beat up the team leader.
Speaking on the incident, the State Commissioner of Police Mr Leye Oyebade confirmed the incident saying it was due to over zealousness on the part of the security details attached to the Speaker.
He confirmed the officers behind the incident have been detained.
In his own Statement, the spokesman of FRSC, Mr Bisi Kazeem also confirmed the unfortunate incident although he did not mention the government official involved said the matter is being handled administratively.
