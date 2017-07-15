belts.

A witness who spoke to CKN News on the incident said that when the vehicle was flanked, the driver refused to stop, only for him to stop at a distance, reversed and the driver and a woman in front, who was later understood to be DSS attached to the wife, ran towards Road Safety Officer, held him by uniform and dragged him to the ground , accusing him of hitting their vehicle. The Abia State Speaker's wife even joined in beating the Officer.She refused to identify herself .One of them called the SPEAKER whose village was nearby.He came with a truck load of Mobile Police Men,on getting to the scene they started shooting the armless officers who were sitting inside the patrol vehicle and mercilessly beat up the team leader.The Policemen went the extra mile by forcefully opening the Patrol Vehicle and went away with battery and the Team Leader, leaving the two men shot in the pool of their own blood. It was other road users that helped them to the hospital.Speaking on the incident, the State Commissioner of Police Mr Leye Oyebade confirmed the incident saying it was due to over zealousness on the part of the security details attached to the Speaker.He confirmed the officers behind the incident have been detained.When contacted by CKN News, the Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos who initially was not aware of the incident later called back to confirm it but said the Speaker could not have ordered the shooting.In his own Statement, the spokesman of FRSC, Mr Bisi Kazeem also confirmed the unfortunate incident although he did not mention the government official involved said the matter is being handled administratively.He declined further comments on the issue.