The Councilor representing Ward 12 at the Obingwa Legislative Council, Honorable Obioma Ocheze Ali is dead, ABIA GAZETTE has been reliably informed.Hon.(Mrs) Obioma Ali reportedly passed on at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Abayi, Aboriginal,Abia State, weeks after sustaing serious burns from adulterated kerosene explosion. Others however,claimed she died at Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.Though, ABIA GAZETTE couldn't confirm her death from the family before press time, impeccable sources informed that the PDP stalwart and political associate of the wife of Abia Governor (Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu), lost the battle to death yesterday morning."Yes, our Councillor is dead. Sympathisers are trooping in enmass to condole with the deceased's family", the source told ABIA GAZETTE this morning.Hon. Ali,probably in her 50s, is the only woman Councillor in Obingwa West/East State Constituency. She is married to Mr Alexander Aguwa, a native of Itukpa in Isiala Itu Autonomous Community.The Abia First Lady,Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu, who had been taking care of her medicals actually visited her and other victims of adulterated kerosene explosion before she kicked the bucket.