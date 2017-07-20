Mr Peter Obi and Editor In CKN News,Chris Kehinde Nwandu at the Media Chat

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi has come out to debunk the rumour that he’ll vie for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2019.





Mr Obi made the clarification in Lagos on Sunday while having a chat with few selected Online Publishers in Lagos.





Mr Obi who over the months have been rumoured to be a frontrunner candidate in 2019 said his main occupation for now is trying to raise awareness on the need for Nigerians to rise up to the challenge of identifying leaders that will take the country to the next level of development.





Asked if he thinks there is the need for a power shift in 2019, the erudite politician said, the Presidency should remain in the North come 2019 for equity and fair play.





“I believe strongly that the North should be allowed to complete its two terms ,irrespective of whichever party Nigerians decides to vote for, they should be supported to complete their second term just like the South ,during Obasanjo’s period”





There are several good candidates in the North just like other parts of the country who can get the job done, he said.





Pushed further to mention a candidate from the North whom he may support,Mr Obi said ,former Vice President ,Atiku Abubakar is the most qualified among the arrays of candidates being pushed up so far and if it remains so, he will support the Adamawa born politician irrespective of the Party he chose to pursue his ambition.





Atiku according him has impeccable successful records as a politician and businessman, the two key ingredients needed for national growth, development and leadership. Most of the businesses he runs are very successful and is there for all to see, he said.





Mr Obi refused to comment on the raging crisis going on in the PDP but said that some of the economic policies of the Buhari’s government are retrogressive and may not bring us out the woods sooner than we thought.





Speaking on his relationship with his successor, Governor Willie Obiano, the businessman said he does not have any grudge against the governor but that he has not endorsed anyone for the upcoming governorship election in Anambra State but that if he eventually does, the candidate “must perform better than Gov Obiano”.





Obi also mentioned that all his advocacy programmes across Nigeria and Africa since he left office is to empower the youths towards building future leaders who will not only rise up to the occasion but take the Continent to a height of envy in the comity of nations.





“This chat is not about Obiano,he is the current governor of Anambra State, whatever issues I have with him are being addressed through the appropriate channels, but anyone I eventually endorse must rise up to the occasion, I did my best for the people of Anambra State, it’s left for prosperity to judge my achievements, am not in competition with anyone,I left billions of Naira and millions of Dollars in Access Bank, Diamond and Fidelity Bank for the people of Anambra, these are verifiable facts” he said.



