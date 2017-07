es are now taking the same steps by forming alliance ahead of 2019 General Elections.

With this Union of fifteen political parties, the leaders say the Coalition is out to bring the change, Nigerians are yearning for.

Fifteen political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission have formed alliance with the name, Coalition for a New Nigeria, CNN. Leaders of the various political parties announced the development at a press briefing in Abuja.Following the success recorded by the political parties that merged to produce the ruling All Progressive Congress in 2015, these leaders of different political parti