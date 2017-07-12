Twelve of 59 Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) beneficiaries, who graduated from the Benson Idahosa University, bagged First Class Honours.

Twenty bagged Second Class Upper Division and 29 Second Class Lower Division at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the university at the weekend.

The best Amnesty delegates who made the list of best graduating students are Mr. Bolei Gideon, (Department of Agronomy and Environmental Management), Mr. Azebi Oyeikurokaemo Marcodinho, (Geopphysics), Miss Febaide Mabel Ebiere, (Banking and Finance) and Miss Guwor Egbedetimi Williams ( Political Science and Publice Administration).

The Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), yesterday said: “Four out of the 59 beneficiaries, came out as best graduating students in their various departments.

I just have to state their names here, Mr Bolei Gideon, First Class Honours Department of Agronomy and Environmental Management, Mr Azebi Marcodinho, First Class Honors Geopphysics.

“Ms Febaide Ebiere, First Class Honours Banking and Finance and Ms Guwor Williams, First Class Honours Sociology and Anthropology. They have all made the people of the region and the Nation proud,” he said.

According to him, the graduation of the 59 delegates of the Amnesty Programme fitted perfectly into the Amnesty Exit Strategic Plan.

Gen. Boroh said the amnesty programme would continue to contribute to human capital development in the Niger Delta region and the nation at large.

He described the development as heart-warming, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to sustain the programme showed his sincere commitment to ensure peace, stability and rapid socio-economic development in the region.

Gen. Boroh hailed the beneficiaries for their exemplary performance in their academic pursuits.

According to the coordinator, people who are educated are better informed and can differentiate from what is right and what is wrong.





“Educated people are united by the sense of right and wrong”. And since they are aware of the situation in their environment, they can be relied upon.





He said the education of the youths would enable them have the sense of fulfilment in life and achieve their dreams.





He urged authorities of institutions where amnesty beneficiaries have broken academic records through their high performance to find ways of absorbing such high flying beneficiaries.





He said the amnesty educational empowerment programme has given hope to the youths in the region, and urged them not to allow anyone to short-change and mortgage their lives.



