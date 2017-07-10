At least 10 people were burnt beyond recognition while six others sustained serious injuries in an auto crash involving a fuel tanker and a commercial bus in Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday.





The fuel tanker burst into flames after colliding with the 18-seater commercial bus.





The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi State, Mr. Segun Martins, who confirmed the incident, said most of the victims were passengers travelling in the bus.





Also affected were one commercial tricycle operator, the driver and the fuel tanker motor boy.

He said the injured victims were in critical situation.





Martins said the dead and injured victims were moved to various hospitals in Lokoja.



