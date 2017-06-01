The possibility of the current Government taking a second look at the report of the 2014 National Conference looks dim if the statement of Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State is to be taken on its face value.









The Governor who spoke today as a guest of a TV station monitored in Abuja by CKN News said despite the call by the Senate that the report of the Conference be made available to it for consideration by the Executive,the APC led government will have nothing to do with the report.







According to him, the Party stated it’s stand about the conference right from the onset which was why it refused to participate in it.









Governor El Rufai said the composition of membership of the conference was lopsided, he also opined that the conference was laced with certain political agenda by its conveners.









On the arrest order earlier given by his government for the members of the Arewa Youths who issued a quit order to leave the North,the governor said the warrant of arrest still stands.









He said despite the position of some Northern politicians like for Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwanso who appealed for a dialogue with the youths,El Rufai said his government is perfecting the papers for their arrest with the Attorney General of the State .







