» » WE ARE UNDER PRESSURE TO RELEASE EVANS...POLICE
Police authority in Lagos said that the force is being pressurized to released billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans.

Evans was arrested penultimate Saturday from his mansion at Magodo Estate, Lagos for multiple kidnappings. A reward of N30 million was placed by the force for any useful information that could lead to his arrest. The notorious kidnapper has been on the police wanted list for over seven years.

Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Galadanshi Dasuki while addressing news men on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said that the Police were not in a hurry to release Evans , inspite of calls from different quarters to do so.

He said : “ Evans has been a kidnapper for a long time and has been on the wanted list of the Police in Anambra, Abuja , Enugu, Edo and Lagos states. He also has a criminal gang, some of whom have been arrested in Enugu and Lagos. But there are still more out there. Therefore, this needs a painstaking investigation

Besides, we need to under study him as well as debrief him . By so doing, we intend to use his tactics to get others. He will eventually be charged to court after investigation is concluded” .

Source: DAILY TRUST

