years.

Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Galadanshi Dasuki while addressing news men on Saturday at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said that the Police were not in a hurry to release Evans , inspite of calls from different quarters to do so.He said : “ Evans has been a kidnapper for a long time and has been on the wanted list of the Police in Anambra, Abuja , Enugu, Edo and Lagos states. He also has a criminal gang, some of whom have been arrested in Enugu and Lagos. But there are still more out there. Therefore, this needs a painstaking investigationBesides, we need to under study him as well as debrief him . By so doing, we intend to use his tactics to get others. He will eventually be charged to court after investigation is concluded” .Source: DAILY TRUST