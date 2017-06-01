The All Progressive Congress (APC) says despite the growing agitations across the country, it is not interested in discussing the issue of restructuring as at now.









This assertion was made today by the National Chairman of the Party John Odigie Oyegun while Speaking on a live TV programme monitored by CKN News from Abuja.









According to him, the priority of the APC led government presently is fixing the economy and providing jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.









When the time comes, we’ll discuss restructuring and all the agitations. We will also invite all the agitators and stakeholders to make their input.









When asked if Nnnamdi Kanu, the founder of IPOB will be invited to the discussion, he answered in the affirmative.









John Oyegun who stated that he doesn’t believe the Igbos are marginalized, stated that the Igbos are highly skilled people with investments in all parts of the country.









Their entrepreneurship is legendary and we all have lived together for years with any problem.



