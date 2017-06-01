Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has said that the social media is destroying the country with false reports and therefore, if he has his way, something would be done about it.





Briefing State House correspondents after a meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday , he said if he were the president, he would have ensured some action is taken against social media.





Umahi had been asked to respond to a statement credited to him which suggested that Ebonyi State is not in favour of restructuring of the country because it depends solely on federal allocation for survival.





The governor asserted that he was falsely reported as he was a believer in restructuring of the country to ensure equity and fairness.





He said: “First, I was falsely reported. What we said was that we stand for unity of our great country Nigeria. We stand for restructuring, a country where there is fairness, there is equity, there is love.





“If I were the president of this country, I will do something about the social media. I think it’s destroying our country.





“We have to agree to that and we are afraid of a bill being passed. I think everyone needs to account for whatever he or she writes.



