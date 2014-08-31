The University of Lagos has produced its first female Professor of Mass Communication in the person Prof. Mrs Abigail Odozi Ogwezzy-Ndisika .









The announcement was made on Monday June 5, 2017, by the Council of the University as Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika was pronounced the first female professor of Development and Mass Communication in the Department of Mass Communication with an effective date of August 11, 2016.









Delta State born Prof. Ogwezzy-Ndisika is a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Communication and Media Research (JCMR).









She joined the services of the University of Lagos as Lecturer II in 2001 and has served the University in both administrative and professional capacities, having served as Acting Head, Department of Mass Communication from 1st August, 2014 to 31st July, 2016. She has also served as member of several boards and committees.









She holds a B.A. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port-Harcourt; PGD and M.Sc. in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos; M.A. in Gender and Development from the University of Sussex, England; and PhD in Communication Arts from the University of Ibadan.









Prof. Ogwezzy-Ndisika also has over 25 years work experience in journalism, advertising and public relations. She consults for various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), multilateral and bilateral agencies, local NGOs and management consulting firms.









Some of the agencies and organisations she consults for are UNDP, UNICEF, UNODC, WHO, USAID, DFIDPartnership for Transforming Health Systems Phase II (PATHS2), and Electronic Development and Environment Information System (ELDIS) among others.









In the field of development, she has been involved in research, design of training manuals, training workshops, conceptualisation and development of technical papers, review of technical documents, development of IEC materials, monitoring and evaluation of development activities, documentation, design and implementation of communication strategy & action plans.









She was a member of UNICEF national team of master trainers on advocacy, social mobilization and community dialogue tool (CDT) for the prevention-of-Mother-to-Child- Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV; ENABLE2, a DFID-funded business advocacy programme to build the capacity of media houses, to develop and sustain the content of pages ; and UNDP national team of trainers for “Professional Reporting of Electoral Processes For Nigeria’s 2011 and 2015 Elections”.









She has also worked with UNICEF on other related programmes – water, sanitation and hygiene, avian influenza ( H5N1) and H1N1 amongst others.









She is a recipient of ELF Petroleum Coy Ltd and British Chevening scholarships; laureate of the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA); laureate of the African Association of Political Science, (AAPS)/Harry Frank Guggenheim Foundation (HFGF); laureate of Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, Washington, DC; and 1991 best graduating student in Department of Linguistics and Communication, University of Port Harcourt.









She is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (MNIPR); Associate Registered Practitioner of Advertising (arpa); member, Network on Behavioural Research for Child Survival in Nigeria (NETBRECSIN); member, Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN); African Council for Communication Education (ACCE); Association of Women in Development (AWID); Association for Promoting Nigerian Languages and Culture (APNILAC); and International Association for Mass Communication Research (IAMCR).









She is also a member of the editorial board of a leading national newspaper; member, editorial boards of numerous journals of media and communication studies; Chair, panel of judges,10th OAAN Poster Awards; and member, panel of judges for the 9th OAAN Poster Awards and Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting Award (WSIRA), 2008, 2012, 2015 and 2016 editions; panellist, African Media Barometer-Nigeria 2011; reviewer of several technical documents; discussant and panellists at various fora; and produced several development documentaries.









She has attended local and international conferences in Brazil, Egypt, UK, USA, Malaysia, Kenya, Cameroun, Ghana, and Senegal; and published articles and books locally and internationally.