Adetokunbo Modupe, the Lead Strategist and Chairman of TPT International Limited, has emerged Outstanding PR Personality of the Decade. His overwhelming recognition was the highpoint of the 2017 Marketing Edge Awards, held at the Federal Palace Hotel, last weekend in Lagos.





According to the organisers, the programme is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in Nigeria’s Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing Communications sectors.





Toks, as he is fondly called, has earned himself and his agency a reputation for creativity and daring spirit, some of the attributes that have seen his agency consult for top-notch brands and win awards for campaigns.





Toks’ active years in Public Relations and marketing entrepreneurship practice spans over two decades during which period he has introduced innovative style which has made him actively relevant in the industry.





With Toks at the helm, TPT International has provided services for various clients in Telecommunications, Energy, Banking, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Media, Real Estate, Education and Government.





He commended the award organisers and explained that the honour remained a confirmation of his team’s focus in running a perception management firm with a globally aligned structure that has enabled TPT International transformed into one of Africa’s most sought-after PR agencies.





“In today’s PR world, content is a major driver of perception which I and my team have used in firming our belief in innovation and professionalism in the practice. Our edge in the industry is our creative solution to clients’ briefs,” he said.





Some of the companies TPT International has worked for and still working for include Nigerian Breweries Plc, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Reckitt Benckiser, Lagos Business School, Buildcon Global Services, British American Tobacco Company, Pfizer, Federal Government of Nigeria, Lagos Lotto, Guinness Nigeria, Procter and Gamble West Africa, British Council, Starcomms Plc, MasterCard, Heritage Bank, General Electric West Africa, WFM 97.1 radio and many others.

Toks was Secretary General of Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) from 2005 to 2007, a period the association regained its voice as a professional body.



