Raging marital feud of seven months involving actress, Tonto Dikeh, and her husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill, may have finally been laid to rest.



Yesterday, Dikeh’s parents from the family of Rumuehio Okania of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State refunded the bride price which Churchill paid.



This followed Churchill’s request that the bride price be refunded.



This development may have been prompted by Dikeh’s post which heated up the internet last week. In the said post, the actress alleged that her mother-in-law was touching her husband inappropriately, brought in charms into her matrimonial home and that she paid her own bride price.



The allegation opened a fresh vista on simmering scandal and further confounded fans who didn’t know who to believe between the estranged lovers.



But at a meeting held for the refund and receipt of the bride price, Chief Sunny Dikeh, the actress’ father, hinted that Churchill had fulfilled all the traditional requirements, remains his son-in-law and bona fide father of his grandson, King Andre. The bride price was refunded through Churchill’s uncle, Bishop Dare Oshowo.





The bishop hinted it was the most painful decision he had to comply with as the lovers have called for separation, an action he had done his best to prevent.



According to him, Tonto Dikeh remains his daughter no matter what. Oshowo added that he looked forward to the couple reconsidering their position for the love of God, their child and sanctity of the love they once proclaimed.



Both families promised to remain in-laws, wined and dined together at Tonto Dikeh’s father’s hotel, Sunotels, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to show that there was no bitterness against each other.





With deep sense of remorse, Chief Dikeh, in the presence of his kinsmen, said separation was preferable to Tonto’s mother’s death. He wished she was alive to help him intervene in the lingering unrest.



Meanwhile, Churchill had also refuted Dikeh’s claim that his mother committed incest with him.