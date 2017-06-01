The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has warned that elections will be boycotted in the South East states, starting with the Anambra State gubernatorial elections scheduled for November 18, if the Federal Government fails to hold referendum for the realisation of the state of Biafra.“If the Federal Government does not agree with us on a date for referendum, there will be no elections in the southeast, we are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra State”, Kanu said while addressing a crowd of protesters in his father’s compound in Abia state.It is not clear when the video was shot. If it happened after Kanu’s release from detention in April, then it would appear a violation of conditions set by Justice Binta Nyako when she granted Kanu bail in April. Kanu, who was facing charges of treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been at the vanguard of the call for an independent Biafra Republic from the Nigerian state.In granting him bail in April after more than a year in detention, Justice Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than 10 people. The court also instructed Kanu to desist from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.However, in the 16 minutes, 21 seconds video posted on Youtube, Tuesday, Mr. Kanu who is seen speaking to a congregation of Biafran supporters also said there would be no form of election in the Southeast during the 2019 general elections, stressing that he would not relent in his agitation for Biafra.“In 2019, the whole of Biafra land will not vote for any president. There will be no Senator, there will be no House of Reps, there will be no House of Assembly and there will be no Councilor-ship elections in Biafra land if they (federal government) fail to call for a referendum.“Nigerian government should build as many prisons as possible to jail all Biafrans because there is no going back and we are ready to go there (prisons) unless the federal government gives us Biafra. “We are not like any other people. People like us don’t come twice.That’s why I know that with the last breath in this very body that Biafra will be restored. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. Tell them that’s what I said. Nobody on this earth can stop Biafra,” the IPOB leader said. Since the IPOB leader was freed, he has not only addressed hundreds of his supporters but has also granted media interviews.Last month, while addressing the members of the Jewish Synagogue at his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia in Abia state, Southeast Nigeria , Mr. Kanu declared that the coming of the Republic of Biafra was imminent. Similarly, Kanu had told Al Jazeera that he was not bothered about landing in trouble over his actions due to the bail conditions given to him Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Division of the High Court.