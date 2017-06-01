The Supreme Court, Friday, sacked the Federal House Representatives member representing, Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency, Honourable Herman Hembe and ordered him to return all salaries collected so far before his sacking.







The Court sitting in Abuja declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and ruled that Mrs. Dorathy Mato who won the All Progressive Congress (APC) party ticket for the constituency is the rightful candidate.





The court, in its ruling, ordered Hon. Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days.



Hembe is the Chairman House Committee on FCT who recently had an altercation with former Senate President,Anyim Pius Anyim over the building of Abuja centinary city.



