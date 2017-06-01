Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » SUPREME COURT SACKS HOUSE OF REPS MEMBER (HEMBE),ORDERS HIM TO REFUND ALL SALARIES
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, June 23, 2017 / comment : 0



The Supreme Court, Friday, sacked the Federal House Representatives member representing, Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency, Honourable Herman Hembe and ordered him to return all salaries collected so far before his sacking.


The Court sitting in Abuja declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and ruled that Mrs. Dorathy Mato who won the All Progressive Congress (APC) party ticket for the constituency is the rightful candidate.

The court, in its ruling, ordered Hon. Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days.

Hembe is the Chairman House Committee on FCT who recently had an altercation with former Senate President,Anyim Pius Anyim over the building of Abuja centinary city.

The former Secretary to the Federation had to walk out on the Hember led House Committee probing the allegations.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú