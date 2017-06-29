Unknown to him,Evans who instituted a suit against the Police yesterday never knew that the Police was one step ahead of him by obtaining a permit from a Federal High Court Lagos few days ago for his continued for another three months pending investigation on his activities .
This was ACP Abba Kyari to a post posted on CKN News on Evans alleged Suit.
Abba Kyari " Good Evening Friends: Evans Gang members Who wanted him to go to Court before Police will finish investigations that have been leading to their exposure and arrests, hired a Lawyer who Sued IGP, Lagos State Commisioner of Police and OC SARS Lagos today. They're insisting that Evans Should be Charged to Court.
Unknown to them, the Federal High Court last week Thursday gave order for Evans and his Gang members to be Remanded in Police Custody for 3 months.
This is to Enable the Police Conclude all Investigations in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, so that all involved will be brought to book. They think they can use the Court and Connections to escaped justice like they did in 2006 When he was arrested for Lagos Bank Robberies with Bullet wounds.
Many Thanks for your continuous support."
