The Head of Police IRT responsible for the capture of notorious kidnapper Evans,ACP Abba Kyari has narrated how the Nigerian Police outsmarted the criminal before he could obtain a court order for his release from detention.Unknown to him,Evans who instituted a suit against the Police yesterday never knew that the Police was one step ahead of him by obtaining a permit from a Federal High Court Lagos few days ago for his continued for another three months pending investigation on his activities .This was ACP Abba Kyari to a post posted on CKN News on Evans alleged Suit.