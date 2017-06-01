The South East/South South Network (SESSNet) has advised the people of Anambra state not to yield to the myopic call by any group or persons to boycott the November 2017 governorship election in the state.





It has been widely reported that some groups are presently campaigning for the election boycott if the Federal Government of Nigeria fails to call a referendum for Biafra Republic.





SESSNet in a statement made available to Journalists in Abuja, said the threat to boycott the election was childish and defeatist, which would only result in further marginalisation of the people of South-East and South-South.





The group noted that refusal to participate in an election is to surrender in the game of struggle for leadership position, for which participants would have no one to blame but themselves.





The statement reads: "our attention has been ‎ drawn to a statement credited to some groups threatening that Ndigbo will not participate in November 2017 governorship election if the quest for a Biafra Republic is not realised.





"Let it be on record that such groups has displayed a very high level of ignorance by threatening to boycott the November 2017 governorship election.





“We are happy to note that Ndi Anambra are ignoring the call for boycott as the INEC Chairman has stated that Anambra, along with Rivers and Lagos has recorded the highest number of new registrants in the current INEC voter registration exercise.





‎ "Let it be reiterated here, that participation in the November 2017 governorship election is a free will decision and that doing so will give all participants the opportunity to elect leaders that reflect their wishes and aspirations.”





Meanwhile a powerful pressure group from Anambra State has disassociated itself from the call for election boycott,it has therefore disassociated Anabra State from the Biafran agitation henceforth.





This is their Press release.









ANNOUNCEMENT FROM ANAMBRA PROGRESSIVE ASSEMBLY:We Agree That Self Determination Is The Right Of Every Person or Group In Nigeria....That Being Said... We Hereby Declare That Anambra State Has Seceded From Biafra For Now.....All Biafra Activists and Agitators are warned to Leave Anambra And Return to Their Various States Of Origin.....Anambra State Indigenes And Lawful Residents Will Register And Participate FULLY In The Forthcoming Governorship Elections.Otagbuanyinya Agabaidu JideaniOnitsha -Anambra State.