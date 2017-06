The House

"While others rent constituency office i built this. Completed now in Kabba"

As the hue and cry continues over what his people considered a failed representation,the Senator representing Kogi West in the Senator Dino Melaye has quickly rushed to build a constituency office in his town.The constituency office which is one of the petitions against Dino Melaye according sources close to him was erected to douse the growing tension being generated by those who wants him recalled.INEC stated that the verification process for his recall will commence on 3rd July 2017.This was what Senator posted alongside the picture on his facebook page.