The Special Assistant on New Media to the Senate President, Mr. Bamikole Omishore, has accused the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, of attempting to influence the judgment of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), to ensure the conviction of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Omishore released an audio recording where Sagay allegedly admitted to “tackling” the judge over the delay in the prosecution of the case.









The recording, he said, was secretly taped two months ago.









The CCT last week dismissed charges of false declaration of assets brought against Saraki by the federal government, in a case that lasted almost two years.









The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Umar Danladi held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendant.









The case was largely considered to be political, as a fall out of Saraki’s emergence as Senate President against the wishes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in June 2015.







However, Saraki’s acquittal was criticised by Sagay and another legal aide in the presidency, Mr. Okoi Obno-Obla, who said that the federal government would appeal the CCT ruling.









Reacting, Omishore yesterday took to his twitter handle, @MrBanksOmishore, to accuse Sagay of pushing for the removal of Saraki as Senate President.







