

An edited audio message released by the handlers of President Muhammadu Buhari greeting Muslims during today's Sallah has validated SaharaReporters’ exclusive report that the president, who has spent at least 49 days in the United Kingdom for medical treatment, is suffering a speech impairment.

SaharaReporters had revealed in a report that Mr. Buhari’s speech was impaired while receiving medical tre atment for what is believed to be prostate cancer.

Days after the report was published, the president’s aides claimed that his speech impairment was a temporary side effect of the medical treatment he was receiving. They also said he was experiencing temporary lapses in memory.



SaharaReporters learned that, rattled by our reporting, a cabal using President Buhari to manipulate the political process at home prepared a handwritten text for him to greet his admirers in Hausa and released it to a select group of journalists.

In choosing to deliver the greeting in the Hausa language, the cabal behind Mr. Buhari wanted to whip up sentiments within the northern parts of Nigeria and to create the impression that the president was in good health, contrary to the claims of SaharaReporters.



The audio recording of the greeting was released today, and the manner in which the president rushed through the text was indicative of his failing health and further proof that after 49 days in London, the president's health has not improved as much as being bandied by his handlers.



Two of the aides had told SaharaReporters that Buhari was on his way back to Nigeria, "stronger and fitter" than he was when he left the country, but the audio has proved otherwise and shows that President Buhari is in poor health.



A presidency source also told SaharaReporters that the president enjoys a few moments when he is lucid between hours of being administered drugs for his treatment. The audio recording, just over a minute long, was possibly recorded during that period.