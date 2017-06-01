



1. He Has No Constituency Office In Kogi – “He has not deemed it fit to have a Constituency Office in Kogi West Senatorial Zone even after 2 years in the Senate, meaning he has no presence in the Zone and we have no way of reaching our Senator.



2. No Projects After 2 Years As Senator – He has no projects initiated in the constituency after 2 years in the Senate.



3. He's Wont For Controversial And 'Irresponsible' Utterances – He is known for a continuous flow of irresponsible utterances which embarrass the constituency. For example: ‘I will beat impregnate you’ referring to a fellow Senator and the wife of the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.



“He insulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo; he insulted President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He not only insulted Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but he travelled all the way from Abuja to the leader’s home in Lagos looking for a fight.



“He insulted the Sultan of Sokoto,calling him an Islamist with a Muslim agenda in Kogi State, simply because His Eminence visited to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of the Government of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello.



“He routinely insults other leaders, elders and personalities.



“He persists in portraying our Senatorial Zone as hostile to the Administrations of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari and His Excellency, Governor of Yahaya Bello of Kogi State respectively, for no just cause and not minding the impact on us.



“He is notorious for conduct unbecoming of a Senator in the way and manner he relates to the Senate President as if he were a bodyguard or houseboy instead of a full Senator representing a proud constituency like us.



4. Scandals: He is enmeshed in a pending certificate scandal – we now believe he lied to us about his academic qualifications, part of the basis of which he sold his candidature.



5. He Has Brought Home Nothing – “He has brought home no dividends of democracy to our Senatorial District. He paints our dear Kogi State bad in the Press at every opportunity he gets for his own selfish political interests, many times without even a clear understanding of what he is talking about.



6. Questionable Source of Wealth – “His source of wealth is questionable to us and certainly not the model we wish our youth to emulate.



7. Corrupt Public Morals – He is indecent and deliberately corrupts public morals, for example, he routinely gives youths in the constituency who approach him for help N1000.00 or less, telling them to use it to buy condoms.



8. He Is 'Notoriously Corrupt' – He is notoriously corrupt and has been caught on video scheming steal the resources of Kogi State among himself and a few cronies calling us elephants to be killed and shared.



“He is an electoral fraud and has been caught on audio offering a Judicial Officer money to decide an electoral matter in his favour.



9. No Respect For Party Democracy - “He has no respect for Party democracy, and routinely flouts lawful decisions and directives of even his own party leadership.”