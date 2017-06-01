Popular Nigerian game show, Who wants to be a millionaire has ended after their sponsor MTN pulled out.

The game show aimed at enriching lots of Nigerians started 13 year ago, 8 October 2004 .









The show’s host, Frank Edoho announced this break is because the show’s sponsor, MTN Nigeria has pulled out through its twitter page.

Season 13 of the popular family quiz show ended yesterday, 25th of June, 2017 and won’t be back until the show gets a new sponsor he said.

CKN News learnt that MTN’s decision may not be unconnected with the billions of Naira fine imposed on it by the NCC and Federal government which has depleted its profitability.

More sponsored progammes it was learnt will suffer same fate in the days to come.