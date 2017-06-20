The attention of Borno State Police Command has been drawn to media reports over the attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Military/Police escorted convoy at Abari/Dalwa village Maiduguri/Damboa highway on 20th June, 2017 at about 1130hrs.





According to one of these reports, that “sixteen (16) female passengers in the bus trailing the ambulance carrying late Sgt Rahila’s corpse were Police women and wives of Policemen asked to accompany the burial party. And all of them were taken away by BHT” .





In another recently released video on You-Tube where Boko Haram claims responsibility for the attack on military convoy, its leader Abubakar Shekau, claims to have women Police personnel and wives of Senior Police officers in the custody of the Boko Haram.





For avoidance of doubts, and to put records straight, there are no Police women under Boko Haram terrorist’s captivity as claimed by the sect leader. The Command wishes to reiterate as contained in an earlier Press Briefing by the Commissioner of Police, CP Damian A. Chukwu, on 20/06/2017 that:





- Police lorry with Reg. No. NPF 2677 D was carted away.













- Occupants comprise personnel, relations and burial party for late Sgt Rahila Antikirya.





- Driver of the Police lorry, Sgt Kubura Mwada, was shot and injured on his back. He was able to jump down from the lorry and escaped.





- Personnel missing are Inspr Fatsuma Sale and Cpl Abubakar Haruna. There is no evidence in the video clip indicating that they are in the captivity of the sect.





- Other occupants of the lorry are either relations or sympathizers of the deceased, and were all reported missing in the earlier press briefing. They took advantage of the space in the lorry conveying personal effects of the deceased Police woman and joined the burial party.



