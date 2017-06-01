"Friends: Pls the story going Round in the Social Media that I Responded to the Negative Remarks made Against us by Actress Kate Henshaw is False. That Statement is not from me. Number

1) Am too busy to Respond to this type of Trivial Issues though it's Unfortunate that When Somebody Goes Extra Length and Spent Several Years Chasing an Extremely Smart, Notorious and Deadly Criminal Terrorizing Innocent Citizens of this Country for over 20yrs and Suddenly Somebody feels Ridicul ing Us is the best thing to do.

(2) The Group Picture we had With Our Biggest Catch Evans was meant to be in our Personal IRT Achievement Album not the Social Media and Upto this moment we don't know who Sent it to the Social Media,

3) We have Hard Copy Album That Carry all Pictures of our Outstanding Achievements like the Arrest of Godogodo, China, Nnamdi, Yemi Boss, Abdullahi, Victor, Vampire etc etc, These are the pictures/Album that we keep even after Retirement to Celebrate our Achievements and those pictures are for this Album not Social Media.

4) Am Happy to Snap the pictures with Evans our Biggest Catch like we did during Godogodo etc and it will remain in My Album for life and By GOD's Grace My Grandchildren will See same Pictures and give Kudos to their Grandpa.

5) Pls She is entitled to her Opinion, I Solicit that nobody Should Join Issues with her and I wish her the best. Many Many Thanks to All my Friends and Well-wishers.

