Following the sighting of the crescent of the new moon of Shawwal and announcement by His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Saad Abubakar 11, which signified the end of holy month of Ramadan and commencement of Eid El-Fitri celebration, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has congratulated the Muslim faithful for successfully completing the one month fasting period.

He enjoins them to celebrate the feast with care and obey the traffic rules and regulations as they move about in festivity.

In a Press release by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, the Corps Marshal gave the admonition in his Eid El Fitri message in which he congratulated the Muslim faithful for obeying the injunction of the Almighty Allah by abstaining from food and drink in the daytime within the month while intensifying prayers and other spiritual activities to please the creator. Oyeyemi expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the traffic rules and regulations within the month as he enjoined in his earlier Ramadan message at the commencement of the fast.

He calls for sustained vigilance on the road during the celebration and beyond in the collective resolve to restore sanity to the nation's highways. The Corps Marshal particularly warned drivers against certain traffic violations including speeding, overloading, route violation and dangerous driving as well as making use of phone while driving. He identified these offences as the factors responsible for most of the fatal crashes that have been recorded on the nation's highways in the recent past.

The FRSC Boss stressed that in view of the need for crash and obstruction -free celebration, the National Headquarters of the Corps has deployed adequate number of personnel and logistics to the identified black spots and corridors across the country for effective traffic management. He appealed to all road users to cooperate with the patrol and rescue teams as well as supervisors and other security agencies and volunteers who are out to ensure compliance with the traffic rules and regulations for crash and obstruction-free environment during the celebration and beyond, saying road safety is a shared responsibility.

Oyeyemi calls on members of the public to immediately notify FRSC rescue teams of cases of obstruction or other emergency situations observed anywhere through the FRSC call centre lines: 122 or 080-CALL FRSC (08022553772) for prompt response. He wishes all Nigerians happy Eid El-Fiti celebration.