Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, June 30, 2017



Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday approved the appointment of 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

The Director (Press), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Bolaji Adebiyi, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The new appointees are – Prof. Godwill Obioma (Abia), James Lorliam  (Benue), Dr. Nwachukwu Orji   (Ebonyi), Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu),  Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau) and Umar Ibrahim (Taraba).

Others are – Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo), Obo O. Effang (Cross River), Prof. Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu (Anambra), Dr. Briyai O. Fardinard (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa), Agboke Mutiu  (Ogun), Hussaini Halilu Pai – FCT (Reappointment) and Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).

The RECs, the statement said, have been confirmed by the Senate.

The appointments take immediate effect.

