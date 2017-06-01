Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, June 25, 2017



Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has surprised the state with the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

No  reason was proffered by the governor for the action but a terse release from Simeon Nwakudu, the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media just reads the “the governor directed all former commissioners to handover to their respective permanent secretaries.”

The press statement added that Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

This action is coming as a surprise to many as the state was just coming out of over a month-long Golden Jubilee celebration and second year anniversary which were marked by pump and pageantry with the governor inaugurating several projects that helped to earn him the Governor of the Year award of several newspaper houses in the country and the alias “Mr Project.”

