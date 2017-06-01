Select Menu

» » MADAM ABEKE ADESANYA'S BURIAL HOLDS JULY 21ST IN LAGOS
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, June 26, 2017 / comment : 0



With gratitude to God for a life well spent, and our assurance of her heaven, we announce the passing  unto eternity of our dear mother, grandma and great grandmother  late MADAM  S. Abękę ADESANYA, which occurred on Friday, 9th of June, 2017, after a brief illness. 

BURIAL CEREMONY PROGRAMME:

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2017- SERVICE OF SONGS AT THE RCCG, FAITH FOUNDATION, 39 wells way (off Albany road) Camberwell, 

London SE5 0PX
Time: 2pm -4pm

 THURSDAY 20TH JULY 2017- 2.00PM - 04.00PM: SERVICE OF SONGS AT THE RCCG, DAYSPRING CHAPEL, 14 ODO OLOWU STREET , OFF IJESHA ROAD, IJESHATEDO, SURULERE LAGOS

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2017

07.00am-09.00am. Lying in State at the family home, 244, Ijesha road, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos Nigeria. 

09.00am-10.00am:FUNERAL PROCESSION to RCCG, DaySpring Chapel, Odo-Olowu, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos. 

10.00am BURIAL SERVICE at RCCG, DAYSPRING CHAPEL, 14 ODO-OLOWU STREET, (off Ijesha road)

INTERNMENT FOLLOWS IMMEDIATELY. 

Entertainment of guests follows at The EAGLES CLUB, Opposite SHOPRITE, ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA STREET, SURULERE, LAGOS, NIGERIA

RSVP: Oyindamola Bada 08023552369, Oladapo ADESANYA 09091717947

