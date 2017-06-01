With gratitude to God for a life well spent, and our assurance of her heaven, we announce the passing unto eternity of our dear mother, grandma and great grandmother late MADAM S. Abękę ADESANYA, which occurred on Friday, 9th of June, 2017, after a brief illness.





BURIAL CEREMONY PROGRAMME:





SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2017- SERVICE OF SONGS AT THE RCCG, FAITH FOUNDATION, 39 wells way (off Albany road) Camberwell,





London SE5 0PX

Time: 2pm -4pm





THURSDAY 20TH JULY 2017- 2.00PM - 04.00PM: SERVICE OF SONGS AT THE RCCG, DAYSPRING CHAPEL, 14 ODO OLOWU STREET , OFF IJESHA ROAD, IJESHATEDO, SURULERE LAGOS





FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2017





07.00am-09.00am. Lying in State at the family home, 244, Ijesha road, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos Nigeria.





09.00am-10.00am:FUNERAL PROCESSION to RCCG, DaySpring Chapel, Odo-Olowu, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos.





10.00am BURIAL SERVICE at RCCG, DAYSPRING CHAPEL, 14 ODO-OLOWU STREET, (off Ijesha road)





INTERNMENT FOLLOWS IMMEDIATELY.





Entertainment of guests follows at The EAGLES CLUB, Opposite SHOPRITE, ADENIRAN OGUNSANYA STREET, SURULERE, LAGOS, NIGERIA



