The Independent Electoral Commission has formally acknowledged the reciept of the signatories calling for the recall of the Senator represeting Kogi West at the Senate,Senator Dino Melaye.In a Press release signed by its National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education ,Mallam Mohammed Haruna,the Commission said it will issue a statement on 3rd July 2017 stating the days,time ,location and other detils for the verification exercise.