The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said he still irons his wife’s clothes.





Adeboye said this on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.





The renowned pastor, in a series of tweets on humility, said, “I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.



