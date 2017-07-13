Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » FIVE MINISTERS TO PARTICIPATE IN 2ND EDITION OF BUHARIMETER IN ABUJA
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, June 26, 2017 / comment : 0




The second edition of Buharimeter Town Hall Meeting holds on Thursday 13th July 2017. 

Buharimeter was launched on the 1st of June, 2015 as an unbias monitoring tool that enables Nigerians and political analysts around the globe to keep tab on the implementation of the campaign promises of President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This edition of the Buharimeter town hall meeting aims to create platform for robust discussion on the state of Nigeria’s economy and security between government representatives and Nigerians (drawn from different spheres of life).

In addition, it will allow Nigerians and their representatives to explore potential solutions to the current economic and security challenges, and discuss practical steps needed to ensure that progress will be made in pursuing those solutions.

The following Ministers are expected to be present at the meeting:

1.      Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism;
2.      Minister of Power, Works and Housing;
3.      Minister of Mines and Steel Development;
4.      Minister of Finance;
5.      Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and
6.      Minister of Defense.

The meeting is scheduled to hold as follows:

Date: Thursday 13 July, 2017
Time: 10am-1pm
Venue: Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

The town hall meeting will be broadcast live on a national television stations, radio station (online and terrestrial). Additionally, media organisations that will grace the occasion will be drawn from both local and international communities for a wide coverage of the event.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú