



The second edition of Buharimeter Town Hall Meeting holds on Thursday 13th July 2017.





Buharimeter was launched on the 1st of June, 2015 as an unbias monitoring tool that enables Nigerians and political analysts around the globe to keep tab on the implementation of the campaign promises of President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).





This edition of the Buharimeter town hall meeting aims to create platform for robust discussion on the state of Nigeria’s economy and security between government representatives and Nigerians (drawn from different spheres of life).





In addition, it will allow Nigerians and their representatives to explore potential solutions to the current economic and security challenges, and discuss practical steps needed to ensure that progress will be made in pursuing those solutions.



The following Ministers are expected to be present at the meeting:



1. Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism;

2. Minister of Power, Works and Housing;

3. Minister of Mines and Steel Development;

4. Minister of Finance;

5. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development; and

6. Minister of Defense.



The meeting is scheduled to hold as follows:



Date: Thursday 13 July, 2017

Time: 10am-1pm

Venue: Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.



The town hall meeting will be broadcast live on a national television stations, radio station (online and terrestrial). Additionally, media organisations that will grace the occasion will be drawn from both local and international communities for a wide coverage of the event.