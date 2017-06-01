The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the inclusion of youth corps members into the National Health Insurance Scheme.



To this end, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is to collaborate with the Scheme to improve healthcare services to serving corps members throughout their one-year mandatory service year.



The Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, told State House correspondents after the FEC meeting that the inclusion was aimed at preventing unnecessary deaths among youth corps members across the country.



“Council approved the memo that henceforth we will include NYSC members in the National Health Insurance Scheme across the country.



“This will guarantee access to quality care across the country, prevent unnecessary deaths and also ensure our youth corps members receive the highest attainable level of care across the country,” Mr. Adewole said.



Mr. Adewole also said the FEC received memoranda for the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, on the procurement and distribution of contraceptives across the country.



“Council received memoranda from the Federal Ministry of Health. One has to do with the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Ministry of Health and the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA). This MoU has to do with the procurement and distribution of contraceptives commodities across the country. The federal government has the policy of free distribution of contraceptives commodities and services across the country.



“We have renewed the MoU today to last for the next four years between 2017 and 2020. And that we also continue to provide effective safe voluntary contraceptives services across,” he said.





The minister noted that the government had formally declared the meningitis outbreak over in the country.



“We have formally declared the Meningitis outbreak over in the country. We also informed FEC that we have not recorded new cases of Polio in the country in 2017. We have recorded seven new cases of Lassa fever across the country and the cholera outbreak in Kwara State has also fizzled out.”