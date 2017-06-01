The Federal Executive Council approved a new National Science and Technology Roadmap designed to kick start the engine of innovation and start-up in Nigeria.



After the FEC meeting, the Ag President ,Yemi Osinbajo visited the Civic Innovation Lab, a non-profit organisation with offices set up to support Nigerian start-ups with the aim of moving ideas from concept to implementation.



The Federal Government according to him is ready to work with groups to assist Nigerian start-ups.