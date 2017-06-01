Select Menu

» » FG APPROVE NEW NATIONAL SCIENCE AND TECH ROAD AS OSINBAJO VISITS LAB
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, June 30, 2017 / comment : 0

The Federal Executive Council approved a new National Science and Technology Roadmap designed to kick start the engine of innovation and start-up in Nigeria.

After the FEC meeting, the Ag President ,Yemi Osinbajo visited the Civic Innovation Lab, a non-profit organisation with offices set up to support Nigerian start-ups with the aim of moving ideas from concept to implementation.

The Federal Government according to him is ready to work with groups to assist Nigerian start-ups.

